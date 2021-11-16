Man arrested after three-county pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man faces charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit Tuesday that stretched across three southeast Ohio counties, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on McKune Cemetery Road in Jackson County. It went into Pike County on Beaver Pike before eventually going toward Gravel Washer Road and state Route 335 before entering Scioto County, then back into Jackson County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assisted deputies by placing stop sticks. Shortly before 3 p.m., Christopher Gay, 31, of Wellston, was taken into custody after driving the Dodge pickup truck on rims only.

Investigators say Gay had a prior warrant for auto theft. He also faces fleeing charges in connection with Tuesday’s incident. He was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

