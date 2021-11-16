Advertisement

Man arrested after three-county pursuit

A man faces charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit Tuesday that stretched across three...
A man faces charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit Tuesday that stretched across three counties in southeast Ohio.(KYTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man faces charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit Tuesday that stretched across three southeast Ohio counties, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on McKune Cemetery Road in Jackson County. It went into Pike County on Beaver Pike before eventually going toward Gravel Washer Road and state Route 335 before entering Scioto County, then back into Jackson County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assisted deputies by placing stop sticks. Shortly before 3 p.m., Christopher Gay, 31, of Wellston, was taken into custody after driving the Dodge pickup truck on rims only.

Investigators say Gay had a prior warrant for auto theft. He also faces fleeing charges in connection with Tuesday’s incident. He was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
Police respond to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.
Lockdown lifted at high school after threat made
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that killed 14-year-old...
Juvenile arrested in teen’s murder
I-64 West has reopened after crash
I-64 West reopens after late night crash
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination data not kept by W.Va. Dept. of Education
COVID-19 vaccination data not kept by W.Va. Dept. of Education
Road improvement suggestions
Commute issues? Now’s your chance to weigh in on possible changes
COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are now available for most West Virginians.
COVID-19 vaccination data not kept by W.Va. Dept. of Education
Stultz Pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody infusions for COVID-19 patients
Kentucky pharmacy opens infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients