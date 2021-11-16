MEC announces post-season all conference teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mountain East Conference honored players from the 2021 football season by announced their all conference teams Tuesday afternoon. The University of Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister was named offensive player of the year while former Huntington High star Brocton Blair won defensive freshman of the year. Blair plays at Fairmont State. West Virginia State’s Dant’e Jones also made the first team offense. Here’s the complete list released by the Mountain East Conference.
2021 MEC Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreik McAllister (Charleston)
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Mike Floria (Fairmont State)
Defensive Player of the Year: Carl Igweh (Frostburg State)/Guam Lee (Notre Dame)
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Brocton Blair (Fairmont State)
Coach of the Year: DeLane Fitzgerald (Frostburg State)
2021 All-MEC 1st Team
QB Chris Brimm Notre Dame
RB Sy Alli Wheeling
RB Dant’e Jones W.Va. State
RB Gavin Lavat Frostburg State
RB Tyreik McAllister Charleston
WR Devanaire Conliffe Notre Dame
WR Malik Morris Frostburg State
WR Tywan Pearce Concord
TE Faheem Diab UNC Pembroke
FB/HB Nate Forte Frostburg State
OL Gottlieb Ayedze Frostburg State
OL Nick Beans Notre Dame
OL Brandon Dillard Frostburg State
OL Elburt Munn Charleston
OL Brandon Nicholson Notre Dame
==
DL Eliah Goodman Charleston
DL Noah Harris-Lyles Notre Dame
DL Trevor Hoosier West Liberty
DL Carl Igweh Frostburg State
DL Jack Kosko Notre Dame
LB Seth Arnold Glenville State
LB Keon Freeman Charleston
LB Guam Lee Notre Dame
LB Payton Lunsford W.Va. State
LB Nate Moore Notre Dame
LB Hauns White Frostburg State
DB Kei Beckham Charleston
DB Antoine Holloway Notre Dame
DB Brandon Penn Glenville State
DB Bryce Sheppert Notre Dame
DB Rich White III Wheeling
==
P Avery Book Glenville State
K Tim McCutcheon Charleston
KR/PR Devin Jones UNC Pembroke
2021 All-MEC 2nd Team
QB Jack Mangel Concord
QB Guy Meyers Charleston
RB Tyris Dickerson Notre Dame
RB Malcom Facey Frostburg State
RB Alfred Menjor Glenville State
WR Javon Butler Glenville State
WR Javon Hayes Fairmont State
WR Isaiah Robinson West Liberty
TE C.J. Kiss Notre Dame
FB/HB Josh Nevers Fairmont State
OL Jimmy Burchett Notre Dame
OL Lavon Cottemond W.Va. State
OL Mike Kyle Notre Dame
OL Donnie McCallister Charleston
OL Cade Raudebaugh Wheeling
==
DL Luke Freeman Frostburg State
DL David Gilcreast West Liberty
DL Ellis Lilly Glenville State
DL Christian Van Horn Charleston
DL Taye Vereen UNC Pembroke
LB Brocton Blair Fairmont State
LB Maceo Christmas West Liberty
LB Michael Perry Charleston
LB Dylan Spaeth Notre Dame
LB Josiah Wright Wheeling
DB Dante Bowlding UNC Pembroke
DB Jeremie Dominique Charleston
DB Akyian Loney Frostburg State
DB Ron Salters Notre Dame
DB Christian Thompson W.Va. State
DB Avery Thurman Frostburg State
==
P Dominic Buttazzoni Notre Dame
K Tanner Harding Notre Dame
KR/PR Zae Giles Frostburg State
2021 All-MEC Honorable Mention
QB: Josh Jones (UNCP)
RB: Joe Early (UNCP), Tyler Moler (WLU)
TE: Tristan Ballard (WU)
FB/HB: Kam Kruzelyak (WLU)
WR: Trey Dixon (UNCP), Shawn Harris (FAIR), Ryan LaFollette (WU), Marquise McCoy (UC)
OL: Gage Baldwin (UNCP), Greg Gaines (FROST), Andrew Griffith (FROST), Ebube Emeh (UC), Trey Milam (WVWC), Adam Riegler (NDC), Brock Robey (GSC),
DL: Chrinovic Mukulu (FAIR), Brandon Munoz (WU), Randy Robinson (FAIR), Leonard Scott (FROST), Jason Simon (WU), Cody Stanley (WVSU)
LB: Danny Anige (FAIR), Ryan Gorman (WU), Deontre Logan (WVWC), Tracey White Jr. (AB)
DB: Elijah Hadley (WLU), Devin Jackson (FAIR), John Jones (UNCP), Ibrahim Sesay (WVSU), Shaun Sterling Jr. (GSC)
P: Owen Rozanc (WLU)
K: Josh Jones (GSC)
KR/PR: Bryce Sheppert (NDC)
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.