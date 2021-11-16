MEC announces post-season all conference teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mountain East Conference honored players from the 2021 football season by announced their all conference teams Tuesday afternoon. The University of Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister was named offensive player of the year while former Huntington High star Brocton Blair won defensive freshman of the year. Blair plays at Fairmont State. West Virginia State’s Dant’e Jones also made the first team offense. Here’s the complete list released by the Mountain East Conference.

2021 MEC Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreik McAllister (Charleston)

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Mike Floria (Fairmont State)

Defensive Player of the Year: Carl Igweh (Frostburg State)/Guam Lee (Notre Dame)

Defensive Freshman of the Year: Brocton Blair (Fairmont State)

Coach of the Year: DeLane Fitzgerald (Frostburg State)

2021 All-MEC 1st Team

QB Chris Brimm Notre Dame

RB Sy Alli Wheeling

RB Dant’e Jones W.Va. State

RB Gavin Lavat Frostburg State

RB Tyreik McAllister Charleston

WR Devanaire Conliffe Notre Dame

WR Malik Morris Frostburg State

WR Tywan Pearce Concord

TE Faheem Diab UNC Pembroke

FB/HB Nate Forte Frostburg State

OL Gottlieb Ayedze Frostburg State

OL Nick Beans Notre Dame

OL Brandon Dillard Frostburg State

OL Elburt Munn Charleston

OL Brandon Nicholson Notre Dame

==

DL Eliah Goodman Charleston

DL Noah Harris-Lyles Notre Dame

DL Trevor Hoosier West Liberty

DL Carl Igweh Frostburg State

DL Jack Kosko Notre Dame

LB Seth Arnold Glenville State

LB Keon Freeman Charleston

LB Guam Lee Notre Dame

LB Payton Lunsford W.Va. State

LB Nate Moore Notre Dame

LB Hauns White Frostburg State

DB Kei Beckham Charleston

DB Antoine Holloway Notre Dame

DB Brandon Penn Glenville State

DB Bryce Sheppert Notre Dame

DB Rich White III Wheeling

==

P Avery Book Glenville State

K Tim McCutcheon Charleston

KR/PR Devin Jones UNC Pembroke

2021 All-MEC 2nd Team

QB Jack Mangel Concord

QB Guy Meyers Charleston

RB Tyris Dickerson Notre Dame

RB Malcom Facey Frostburg State

RB Alfred Menjor Glenville State

WR Javon Butler Glenville State

WR Javon Hayes Fairmont State

WR Isaiah Robinson West Liberty

TE C.J. Kiss Notre Dame

FB/HB Josh Nevers Fairmont State

OL Jimmy Burchett Notre Dame

OL Lavon Cottemond W.Va. State

OL Mike Kyle Notre Dame

OL Donnie McCallister Charleston

OL Cade Raudebaugh Wheeling

==

DL Luke Freeman Frostburg State

DL David Gilcreast West Liberty

DL Ellis Lilly Glenville State

DL Christian Van Horn Charleston

DL Taye Vereen UNC Pembroke

LB Brocton Blair Fairmont State

LB Maceo Christmas West Liberty

LB Michael Perry Charleston

LB Dylan Spaeth Notre Dame

LB Josiah Wright Wheeling

DB Dante Bowlding UNC Pembroke

DB Jeremie Dominique Charleston

DB Akyian Loney Frostburg State

DB Ron Salters Notre Dame

DB Christian Thompson W.Va. State

DB Avery Thurman Frostburg State

==

P Dominic Buttazzoni Notre Dame

K Tanner Harding Notre Dame

KR/PR Zae Giles Frostburg State

2021 All-MEC Honorable Mention

QB: Josh Jones (UNCP)

RB: Joe Early (UNCP), Tyler Moler (WLU)

TE: Tristan Ballard (WU)

FB/HB: Kam Kruzelyak (WLU)

WR: Trey Dixon (UNCP), Shawn Harris (FAIR), Ryan LaFollette (WU), Marquise McCoy (UC)

OL: Gage Baldwin (UNCP), Greg Gaines (FROST), Andrew Griffith (FROST), Ebube Emeh (UC), Trey Milam (WVWC), Adam Riegler (NDC), Brock Robey (GSC),

DL: Chrinovic Mukulu (FAIR), Brandon Munoz (WU), Randy Robinson (FAIR), Leonard Scott (FROST), Jason Simon (WU), Cody Stanley (WVSU)

LB: Danny Anige (FAIR), Ryan Gorman (WU), Deontre Logan (WVWC), Tracey White Jr. (AB)

DB: Elijah Hadley (WLU), Devin Jackson (FAIR), John Jones (UNCP), Ibrahim Sesay (WVSU), Shaun Sterling Jr. (GSC)

P: Owen Rozanc (WLU)

K: Josh Jones (GSC)

KR/PR: Bryce Sheppert (NDC)

