Officials appoint committee to study the size of City Council

Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Council on Monday night adopted a resolution that will create a select committee to study the size of City Council and the requirements of being a council member.

It happened after various amendments and heated debate during the meeting.

Council member at-large Jennifer Pharr introduced the resolution, looking to reduce City Council size and create rules for attendance and other ways to ensure people are doing their job. The committee will later report a recommendation to City Council.

Another amendment was made and passed that the committee be made up of six council members, at least four from specific wards, and three community members.

