Officials appoint committee to study the size of City Council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Council on Monday night adopted a resolution that will create a select committee to study the size of City Council and the requirements of being a council member.

It happened after various amendments and heated debate during the meeting.

Council member at-large Jennifer Pharr introduced the resolution, looking to reduce City Council size and create rules for attendance and other ways to ensure people are doing their job. The committee will later report a recommendation to City Council.

Tap here to see a copy of the resolution. To see more about the amendment that was adopted, tap here .

Another amendment was made and passed that the committee be made up of six council members, at least four from specific wards, and three community members.

