Parents, students discuss controversial book

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Fairland Local Schools officials on Monday night held a meeting for students and parents to voice their concerns about a book removed from the curriculum for being “sexually explicit.”

Students say teachers aren’t allowed to hand out copies of the book – “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

Students say the passage in question is small and not the focus of the book.

Support for the book was voiced by members of the student body, saying that racism, classism, and mental health topics covered in the book are more important than the explicit page in question.

During the meeting, Fairland School Board President Gary Sowards said the book is not banned, saying that parents may let their children read it as they see fit and it will be provided for them.

