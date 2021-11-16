Advertisement

Police respond to threat at high school

Police are responding to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.
Police are responding to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane High School has been taken off of lockdown after a threat was made at the school.

Members of the Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Fire and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are responding to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. Crews are searching the building at this time.

Members of the Hurricane Police Department are on scene.

The sheriff’s department is assisting if needed.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the school.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that killed 14-year-old...
Juvenile arrested in teen’s murder
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend
I-64 West has reopened after crash
I-64 West reopens after late night crash
Discussion on turnpike increases at transportation accountability interim meeting
Discussion on W.Va. Turnpike toll increases at transportation accountability interim meeting

Latest News

Home hit by gunfire in Charleston
West Virginia Legislature to get update on Suddenlink service issues
West Virginia Legislature to get update on Suddenlink service issues
Holly Forbes performs in Live Top 13 round of "The Voice"
Holly Forbes performs in Live Top 13 round of "The Voice"
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast