Police respond to threat at high school

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane High School has been taken off of lockdown after a threat was made at the school.

Members of the Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Fire and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are responding to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. Crews are searching the building at this time.

Members of the Hurricane Police Department are on scene.

The sheriff’s department is assisting if needed.

