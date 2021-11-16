Preventing holiday theft

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)–

Last year, 230 billion dollars was spent by holiday shoppers in the U.S. On average, each of us spend about 850 dollars on gifts. So, there should be no surprise that home burglaries spike this time of year as well. A survey done by Experian shows that one in four respondents have been a victim to a burglary, robbery, mugging or fraud during the holidays. Here’s details on how to stay safe this season.

‘Tis the season for giving, receiving… and thieving. Don’t let these grinches steal your Christmas joy.

With a burglary happening in the U.S. every 22 seconds, one easy way to stay safe… keep gifts out of the view of windows. Data suggests that most burglaries are a crime of opportunity. Usually, the thief lives less than two miles away, and most burglars focus on easy targets. Also, a survey of criminals said they would not break into a home if a car was sitting in the driveway. Lighting is also key… set your lights to turn on and off at different times each night to give the appearance someone is home. And wondering if you should leave your lights on at night? Don’t. In fact, when lights are left on 24/7 it’s a clear sign you probably on vacation. If you get a package delivered, breakdown the boxes. Large boxes from popular brands can clue thieves into what’s inside your home. Also, don’t use your car as a hiding place for gifts.

“If you have multiple packages that also kind of raises a red flag.” Explains Senior Officer Michelle Montalvo.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that an auto theft occurs every 7.2 minutes. Hoping to keep your holidays happy and theft-free.

And take note, according to FBI data, most break-ins occur during the day between ten AM and three PM because it is when people are least likely to be home.

