Advertisement

River Cities Coat Drive

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

WSAZ, Mountain Health Network and United Way of the River Cities are joining forces to host a coat drive across the community. New and gently used coats in child and adult sizes are being collected at drop off points throughout the region, and will be distributed to agencies and individuals beginning on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021). Call your local United Way for more information.

River Cities Coat Drive
River Cities Coat Drive

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch...
Police release name of victim in murder investigation
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that killed 14-year-old...
Juvenile arrested in teen’s murder
Police respond to a possible threat at Hurricane High School in Putnam County.
Lockdown lifted at high school after threat made
I-64 West has reopened after crash
I-64 West reopens after late night crash
A woman is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in Proctorville, Ohio, sending him to the...
Woman admits to shooting ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Tech gifts for kids
Tech gifts for kids
Preventing holiday theft
Preventing holiday theft
Avoiding bad breath this holiday season
Avoiding bad breath this holiday season
Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas