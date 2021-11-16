Sign calls for need of police in Chesapeake, Ohio; residents concerned

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - You can usually catch Luann Sniff passing by along the sidewalks of Chesapeake, Ohio.

“I live right smack dab in the middle of Chesapeake,” Sniff said.

She’s lived in the village for years now and says while she feels safe, there is a dire need in the community.

“Well, we need police officers,” Sniff said.

In an effort to try and bring on more officers, the village put up a sign that says “Chesapeake village needs police... call 740-867-5600… certification required.”

“They do need to take this down,” Eric Runyon said.

Runyon, who also lives in the area, caught a glimpse of the sign while driving across the bridge. He says the wording sends the wrong message.

“That’s just opening the door for trouble. People from Huntington see that and stuff and they want to be coming over here and breaking into people’s houses and vehicles and stuff. That’s what I’m afraid is gonna happen,” Runyon said.

“It might produce crime in a way, because they see this and they know we don’t have any cops, we need cops,” Sniff said.

This sign comes after the village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force following a Council meeting early this month. They’ve only been operating with a couple of officers since then.

Over the phone, Councilman Paul Hart told WSAZ that the village is not trying to scare anybody with the sign. However, they want to make sure people know the emergency they’re facing with the current lack of officers.

“We don’t have any crime now, but we probably will,” Sniff said. “They should’ve just put it on Facebook.”

While Sniff understands firsthand how much police are needed, she and Runyon worry the sign is doing more harm than good.

Anyone interested in becoming an officer can contact Village Hall at 740-867-5600.

