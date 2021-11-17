Cabell Huntington Hospital files restraining order against SEIU picket line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital says it received a signed temporary restraining order Wednesday declaring the activities of picketing union workers an ‘impediment to to the healing environment.’

The order limits picketers to no more than eight during the day, and no more than four overnight.

The order prohibits the following:

Engaging in or encouraging loud and boisterous conduct, including the use of bullhorns, air horns, loud music, and honking

Using burn barrels near the Lung Health Center at 13th Ave. and Elm St.

Blocking, obstructing or in any way hindering the use of handicap curb cuts

Picketing, patrolling or gathering within 15 feet of the corner adjacent to the Emergency Department entrance

Interfering with traffic or hindering the free use of roads and streets

Doing anything to prevent the hospital from the delivery of medical services to the public

Trespassing on hospital property

Any direct communication with patients, visitors, employees, vendors and neutral trade union members entering and exiting CHH

Picketing within 20 feet of a reserve gate used by neutral trade union workers or communicating in any way with those utilizing the reserve gate.

Refraining from the use of vulgarities, obscenities or threats to intimidate hospital employees, patients, neutral trade union members and members of the general public.

According to a released Wednesday, Cabell Huntington says the order records a verbal order issued by Cabell County Circuit Court Alfred Ferguson from the bench on Wednesday, November 10.

“Sadly, the union and some of its supporters have chosen to ignore the TRO, and continue to violate the Judge’s order,” Molly Frick, Director of Human Resources at Cabell Huntington Hospital said in a release Wednesday. “The hospital remains committed to providing its patients an environment that is conducive to the healing process, and will take the steps necessary for our visitors, staff and vendors to feel comfortable on our campus. The temporary restraining order goes a long way in addressing activities on the picket line that have been disruptive to our patients, visitors and staff.”

Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital began their strike on November 3.

The union represents more than 1,000 workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The strike comes after months of negotiations ended with no agreement, with a main disagreement revolving around health-care benefits.

Hospital, workers make no progress toward new contract

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.