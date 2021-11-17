City Council discusses staffing requirements listed in Portsmouth’s City Charter

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Police and fire departments are essential services for any city the size of Portsmouth. Everyday, the citizens call on them for help.

“We are, for lack of a better term, they’re subject matter experts when it comes to public safety,” said Fire Chief Bill Raison.

Chief Raison and Chief of Police Debby Brewer say both of their departments are understaffed and are operating below the 44-employee minimum laid out in the city charter.

“We’re keeping our head above water, basically, when it comes to answering calls. We’re running four per shift and trying to do what we can to keep up with the demand,” Brewer said.

At a recent City Council meeting, councilmembers began discussing the charter, and whether staffing levels should be addressed in it.

“I guess I have had questions, from the time I came onto council, is this the right place for staffing levels to be dictated?” said Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon.

Gordon says that the police and fire departments are the only two departments that have staffing levels addressed in the charter. Although this has not reached council’s legislative agenda, they are discussing potentially removing this minimum requirement.

“Do we move ahead and try to fill that 44, not knowing if it’s an arbitrary number? Or can we get by with less?” asked Gordon, referring to the options council has available.

Both Chief Brewer and Chief Raison say their departments are barely getting by with what they have.

“My fear is that they’ll reduce staffing below what it already is, and it is inadequate now,” said Chief Raison.

Chief Brewer says the number of service calls into the police department is on track to be well over the 22,000 mark in 2021, which would be its largest volume of calls in the last three years.

“If we don’t have the people out there to handle it, we don’t have the people out there to handle it. So how effective is our department going to be if we have to do the same thing, the same amount of calls, with less people?” Brewer said.

Discussions will continue at council’s next meeting on Monday.

