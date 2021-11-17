Advertisement

Concerns raised over dangerous intersection

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - People who work near what they call a dangerous intersection are calling for action.

“Throughout the day we’re always hearing tires screeching,” said Patrick Carpenter, an assistant engineer with Hecla Water Association.

Employees with the Hecla Water Association near Ironton say pulling out of the parking lot at the end of the day feels much riskier than it should.

“I also walk across the road occasionally throughout the day to go over to our warehouse,” Carpenter said, “and I’m always having to run out in front of cars that are speeding down.”

Hecla General Manager Tony Howard says it seems the intersection of State Route 141 and County Road 7E outside their facility is the setting of a crash at least once a month.

He says they recently had three accidents at the intersection on one day.

“I think the intersection was designed many years ago for much slower traffic, and over the years cars have gotten faster,” Howard said.

He says part of the problem is drivers turning onto Route 141 there have a limited view of traffic coming up a hill around a sharp curve.

“A few changes could make a lot of things safer for the community, for our employees, and for our customers,” Howard said.

Last month, Howard submitted a letter to the Ohio Department of Transportation asking for something to be done, and he says he’s been pleased with a quick response.

A spokesperson with ODOT says since getting Howard’s letter, they have had a crew there, and they’re evaluating possible improvements to make the intersection safer.

As a possible solution, Howard says he’s willing to give up part of Hecla’s property, including a section of their parking lot, to shift County Road 7E farther away from the hill to give drivers a better view.

“A slight lane shift up the hill seems like the inexpensive answer to a big problem,” Howard said.

The ODOT spokersperson says they have taken core samples to evaluate the quality of the ground next to the road, but it’s too early to say when work at the intersection could begin.

