COVID-19 W.Va. | 22 additional deaths, 970 new cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 17, 2021, there are currently 6,462 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,698 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Barbour County, a 52-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Brooke County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 34-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 73-year old male from Preston County.

Of West Virginian’s 55 counties, 16 are color-coded as red, indicating a high transmission rate. Six are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

519 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital. 171 have been admitted to the ICU and 91 are on ventilators.

273,975 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 62 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent of that population is fully vaccinated and 52,761 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (100), Berkeley (520), Boone (105), Braxton (45), Brooke (74), Cabell (244), Calhoun (34), Clay (26), Doddridge (15), Fayette (173), Gilmer (14), Grant (92), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (114), Hancock (85), Hardy (81), Harrison (275), Jackson (80), Jefferson (197), Kanawha (462), Lewis (49), Lincoln (128), Logan (102), Marion (268), Marshall (120), Mason (81), McDowell (59), Mercer (255), Mineral (98), Mingo (115), Monongalia (253), Monroe (34), Morgan (55), Nicholas (145), Ohio (185), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (25), Preston (141), Putnam (266), Raleigh (238), Randolph (78), Ritchie (21), Roane (68), Summers (20), Taylor (85), Tucker (24), Tyler (16), Upshur (127), Wayne (97), Webster (56), Wetzel (69), Wirt (22), Wood (221), Wyoming (68). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

