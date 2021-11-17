Crash involving side-by-side closes roadway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash Wednesday evening involving two cars and a side-by-side has closed part of Sissonville Drive down, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of the roadway.

There’s a report of at least one person hurt, dispatchers say, although no one has been taken to the hospital yet.

Crews from the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.

