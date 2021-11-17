Fire officials urge heating safety as winter months approach

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the cold months lie ahead, fire officials are urging homeowners to make sure their heat sources are prepared and maintained.

HVAC SYSTEMS

“One of the most common things we run into is people (supplementing) their HVAC system with space heaters,” St. Albans Fire Department Lt. Chris Collins told WSAZ. “A lot of people don’t realize space heaters are not designed to be primary heat.”

Collins said a homeowner should have their HVAC system inspected, cleaned and maintained annually to make sure it’s in good operating order, especially if it’s gas powered.

If HVAC is running well, carbon monoxide has a lesser change of being produced.

SPACE HEATERS

Lt. Collins addressed that space heaters are not designed to be plugged into extension cords, and he advised that there only be one space heater per household.

“A lot of times, we run into folks that are plugging space heaters into extension cords,” he said. “The power demands of the space heater is more than the rating of the cord, and it ends up overheating the cord, causing friction with electricity (which) ends up sparking a fire.”

Collins added by plugging additional devices into the same outlet the space heater is plugged into, this could also cause friction. He said it’s best to keep a space heater on only during the day when it can be supervised and to ensure that there remains a 3-foot clearance around the heater.

By keeping a 3-foot clearance around the heater, this will also help prevent any possible combustibles from coming into contact with the heat and igniting a flame, according to fire officials.

“One of the most common reasons fires are caused by space heaters, in addition to misusing the electrical source, is putting them too close to combustibles. One of the biggest combustibles in your home, that people don’t give much thought to is your furniture. Your furniture is highly combustible,” Collins said.

Collins said furniture nowadays is made up of synthetic materials which burn very fast and hot.

OVEN OR STOVE TOPS

While the oven may be toasty, Collins does not recommend using it as a source of heat.

“you’re opening a door to an extremely large heat source in the kitchen so there’s heat (coming) from the oven, radiation could ignite nearby combustibles,” Collins told WSAZ.

He said ovens and stoves could also let off carbon monoxide.

CARBON MONOXIDE SAFETY

“If you have any kind of combustible fuel source in your home, whether it’s a fireplace, natural gas, propane, even if you have an attached garage you park your car in, you should always have a carbon monoxide alarm.”

Collins recommends you have a carbon monoxide alarm on each level of your home, including the basement, and an immediate area outside of every sleeping area. He said a common hallway outside of the bedrooms would be an ideal spot.

“In wintertime we see a lot more carbon monoxide emergencies because that’s when the combustible fuel-sourced appliances are being operated more and more frequently,” Collins said.

ELECTRICAL FIRES

While it’s in the phrase, Collins said oftentimes, electric is not to blame in electrical fires.

“A lot of people blame a lot of fires for electricity, when in reality, most electrical fires are caused by misuse of electricity such as overloading an outlet.”

He said not using extension cords properly or using them for a space heater, or an appliance they’re not designed for, could be a reason a fire sparks up.

“When you start plugging more than what the outlet is designed for, you overload the wiring behind the outlet feeding the electricity,” Collins told WSAZ. “(That) causes friction heat build up and then ignites combustibles behind the wall.”

Collins said fireplaces should also be serviced by a quality chimney expert each year.

