Fire at the Rock City Cake Company in Charleston

An overnight fire has heavily damaged a bakery in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overnight fire has heavily damaged a bakery.

The fire started just before midnight at Rock City Cake Company in Charleston.

According to the company’s Facebook page, the fire was contained to an upstairs green room.

The sprinkler system was activated and soaked the entire place.

They believe the bakery storefront will be closed for at least one week.

Rock City was able to secure a commercial kitchen to honor existing orders and Thanksgiving pre-orders.

They’re still working toward having the Holly Jolly Brawley event scheduled for Black Friday.

No one was injured in the fire.

