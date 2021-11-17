Advertisement

Head-on crash closes Kanawha County roadway

A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of Zodiac...
A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of Zodiac Drive.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of Zodiac Drive, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The accident was reported just before 4:30 p.m.

There’s no word if anyone has been taken to the hospital.

Metro 911 reports the roadway could be closed for several hours.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

