Head-on crash closes Kanawha County roadway
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of Zodiac Drive, Metro 911 dispatchers said.
The accident was reported just before 4:30 p.m.
There’s no word if anyone has been taken to the hospital.
Metro 911 reports the roadway could be closed for several hours.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
