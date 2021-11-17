Holiday gadget gift ideas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Supply chain issues do not seem to be easing up, so it’s best to do your Christmas shopping now!

When it comes to gadgets for the whole family, Steve Greenberg has you covered.

— Reindeer Ring Toss Sweater, $59.99 www.uglychristmassweater.com

— Pawz, The Calming Pup, $20 Amazon.com

— Kinoo, $99 Kinoo.com

— Pinwheel Phone w/Bark app, $129 www.pinwheel.com/bark

— OttLite Achieve LED Sanitizing Desk Lamp, under $50 Walmart.com

— OWC USB-C Travel Dock, $54.99 MacSales.com

— Capresso Froth Select, $99.99 Capresso.com

— Culture Greetings Cards starting at $3.99 culturegreetings.com

