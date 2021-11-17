Advertisement

Holiday gadget gift ideas

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Supply chain issues do not seem to be easing up, so it’s best to do your Christmas shopping now!

When it comes to gadgets for the whole family, Steve Greenberg has you covered.

Click here to watch Steve’s gadget game show on YouTube.

— Reindeer Ring Toss Sweater, $59.99  www.uglychristmassweater.com

— Pawz, The Calming Pup, $20   Amazon.com

— Kinoo, $99  Kinoo.com

— Pinwheel Phone w/Bark app, $129   www.pinwheel.com/bark

— OttLite Achieve LED Sanitizing Desk Lamp, under $50  Walmart.com

— OWC USB-C Travel Dock, $54.99   MacSales.com

— Capresso Froth Select, $99.99    Capresso.com

— Culture Greetings Cards starting at $3.99  culturegreetings.com

— Steve’s Blog at www.stevegreenberg.tv

