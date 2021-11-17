Hospital announces cancellations Wednesday

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A cyber-attack earlier this month at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) continues to impact some of the hospital’s departments.

The hospital announced Tuesday that appointments at the following locations will be canceled Wednesday, Nov. 17:

- Outpatient Medical Imaging (radiology)

- Outpatient Cardiac Testing

- Sleep Lab

- Outpatient Rehab in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, Lucasville and Vanceburg

- Pulmonary Function Tests

- Antiarrhythmia Clinic

The hospital said affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“We are working around the clock with subject matter specialists to investigate the incident and restore our systems to full functionality,” a hospital spokesperson told us Tuesday.

SOMC hit by cyber-attack, says operations not affected

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.