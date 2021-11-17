Indian Summer Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a fall known for warm, dry weather Wednesday’s climate will aim to please one last day. That’s when hazy sunshine will team with a quickening southwest breeze to propel highs into the mid-70s. Should we under forecast the high by a few degrees, not to worry as records are in the mid-80s at this time of year (in part thanks to the dust bowl days of the 1930s).

With that as a backdrop, Wednesday will dawn with a stiff breeze and partial sunshine. No need for sailor to take warning on a red sky sunrise as highs will aim to please heading the low to mid 70d. At night mild winds will fan the hills of Appalachia keeping temperatures in the 50s all night long.

Thursday will see a moist cold front passing the region so a 4 hour period of steady rains will knock down the temperature (50s before 40s after it rains) and cut back on the brush fire risk, By Friday a chilled wind and blue skies will add the feel of early December to the air.

The weekend looks dry through sundown Sunday when showers will arrive. Saturday we will bask in the sun with highs in the 50s. Sunday’s cloud cover will increase ahead of a wet pattern which will bring rain the snow showers our way by Sunday night into Monday.

