Juvenile arrested following fight at high school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday following a fight at Capital High School in Kanawha County.

According to the Communications Director of Kanawha County Schools, “Law enforcement did respond. It was handled quickly, and everything is back to normal operation.”

According to the Charleston Police Department, one juvenile was arrested for battery of a police officer.

No injuries were reported following the incident at the high school.

Further information regarding the incident has not been released.

