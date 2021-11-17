Malibu Jack’s hosting two-day job fair

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Stores and venues at the Camp Landing Entertainment District in Ashland, Kentucky are getting closer to opening their doors.

The hiring process for one of those businesses begin Wednesday.

Malibu Jack’s is hosting two job fairs. The first, from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday and the second, during the same time frame, Thursday.

The company is looking for part-time and full-time employees to take on roles such as bowling and party desk attendants.

Those interested in applying should bring a copy of their resume and head to Camp Landing, the site of the old KYOVA mall, between noon and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for open interviews.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and be able to work weekends.

This is the first job fair located at the new entertainment venue space.

