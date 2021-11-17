Advertisement

The rise of ‘revenge travel’

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As borders begin to open and with holiday deals season right around the corner, people are embracing a new trend to travel planning -- ‘revenge travel.’

With pent-up demand for travel at an all-time high and cruising making its comeback across the globe, travel expert and editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss what you need to know before planning your next cruise getaway.

