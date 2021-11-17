State Route 7 reopens at Crown City, major rehabilitation project nearly complete

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A major rehabilitation project is nearly complete on State Route 7 in the Crown City area of Gallia County.

Officials say the road has reopened to traffic.

The project started in mid-March, and is taking place between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158).

The concrete pavement in this section was constructed in 1947. It was repaired in 1994 and 2013. As part of the project, the concrete was removed and replaced with full-depth asphalt pavement.

Other updates to this section include: new culverts and catch basins, new guardrail, new signing, and the addition of rumble stripes.

Work will resume in the spring, with the placement of the final layer of asphalt, permanent pavement markings, road pavement markers, rumble stripes, and driveway work.

This work will be completed using flaggers and will not require a full closure.

June 2022 is the estimated overall project completion date.

“We’re excited to reopen State Route 7 at Crown City, and to give drivers a safer, smoother road to travel on,” said ODOT District 10 Deputy Director Darla Miller. “We appreciate residents and drivers for their patience during this process. The improvements prepare this section for many years of service.”

