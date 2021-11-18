Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are working to prevent a brush fire from damaging homes in Pike County.

Kenny Fannin, a chief ranger with the Hazard branch of the Division of Forestry, says a fire by 3C Road near the Letcher County line was spread over 30 to 50 acres as of 9:30 Wednesday night.

A viewer in Pike County sent in pictures of a brush fire lighting up the side of a hill. It’s not confirmed if the fire is the same one Fannin described.

Fannin says two crews are working on structure protection. He says the fire is close to five homes, and the top priority is to keep the fire from spreading to them.

He says the area remains windy as of Wednesday night, making it difficult to keep the fire contained.

Fannin says it’s believed to be a case of arson.

He says three brush fires were reported Wednesday in southeastern Kentucky.

Fannin said people hunting and firing guns in these conditions could also be problematic and potentially start fires, and they’re asking everyone to hold off until it rains, which they’re hoping happens Thursday.

Kevin Arnold, a regional forester in West Virginia, says a brush fire was reported Wednesday in Ben Creek in Mingo County.

During burning season in West Virginia, which runs through Dec. 31, burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arnold is asking people to hold off until conditions are less dangerous.

“Someone’s home could get burned up,” Arnold said. “More and more people are building houses out in wooded areas. This time of year, a lot of people don’t have leaves raked or picked up out of their yards. That’s carrying fuel right to their houses and could easily set a home on fire.”

