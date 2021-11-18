Driver crashes into bank drive-thru

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The accident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the BB&T branch in the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road.

Deputies say no charges are expected against the driver.

Our crew at the scene said it appears the building did not sustain significant damage.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department crews also responded to the scene.

