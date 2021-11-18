Hillbilly Days set to return next spring
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to Pikeville.
The popular event, which features music, food and entertainment, is scheduled from April 21-23, according to organizers. It was canceled the past two years due to the COVID pandemic.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.