Hillbilly Days set to return next spring

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to Pikeville.

The popular event, which features music, food and entertainment, is scheduled from April 21-23, according to organizers. It was canceled the past two years due to the COVID pandemic.

