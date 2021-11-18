Lawrence County Recovery shares how to help reduce overdose deaths

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - In 2021, 40 people have died of a drug overdose in Lawrence County, Ohio. It’s a number that has increased each of the last few years. In 2019, there were 21 overdose deaths and 30 the following year.

“It’s people you wouldn’t really expect. People overdosing in their 40s and 50s,” said Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Benjamin Mack.

Mack said fentanyl is to blame for the majority of overdose deaths in 2021, and many of these people had previously completed rehabilitation.

“Sometimes, they think they can just go back to where they left off, give into a single craving, and next thing they know, they’re working with our office,” Mack said.

This is where Executive Director Kathy Ross says Lawrence County Recovery can be part of the solution.

“If we keep them sober for an additional six months and assist them in staying sober with employment opportunities and transportation, we are finding that 80% of our clients will maintain sobriety for a year, at minimum,” Ross said.

Lawrence County Recovery just purchased the former Ironton Tribune building on Fifth Street in Ironton. Ross says it provides office space, and a much larger area for health and wellness resources for those on the path to success after addiction. These are things she wishes would have been available for her.

“My family had no idea what to do. I was the first addict in my family to have substance abuse issues. They didn’t know who to call; they had no resources,” Ross said.

Both Ross and Dr. Mack say every Lawrence County resident can be part of the solution, too.

“Reach out to people that you know are struggling. Try to be supportive to them and do your best to not put a stigma on people,” Mack said.

“If your community takes you in and says, ‘It’s OK. You were broken, so let’s help you get fixed,’ all of a sudden you’re not ashamed anymore. When that shame and guilt goes away, those overdose rates start to come down,” Ross said.

