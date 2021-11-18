Advertisement

Man wanted on rape charges

David A. Mitchell, 57, is wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man is wanted on rape charges, the Ashland Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers say David A. Mitchell, 57, is wanted for first-degree rape.

He is described as 5 feet 4 and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Mitchell, who was indicted Tuesday, is driving a gray 2017 Ford Escape SUV with the Kentucky registration BBC 881.

Officers advise anyone who sees Mitchell to call police or their local 911 agency.

Details about the incident itself have not been released.

