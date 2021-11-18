Medicare costs expected to rise in part because of new Alzheimer’s drug

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Medicare officials have announced that “Part B” outpatient premiums will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, one of the largest increases ever. Officials say a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.

The drug is marketed as Aduhlem and it was just approved in June 2021. It is a once a month infusion.

Aduhelm is the first new Alzheimer’s drug in 20 years. It’s works more as a preventative medicine, addressing amyloid plaques in the brain. Those plaques are believed to be a contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease.

Aduhelm binds to the amyloid plaques and removes them from the brain. The drug is meant to be prescribed to those in the early stages of the disease.

The drug has an expensive price tag.

“It’s going to cost $56,000 per patient per year,“ Cabell Huntington Hospital physician Dr. Lynn Goeble said. “And will continue for the rest of the person lives, that’s going to translate into a lot of money.”

Dr. Goeble says 8 million people in the United States who have mild cognitive impairment, what is believed to be the early stages of Alzheimer’s, could possibly benefit from Aduhelm.

While the new drug does come at a high cost, Dr. Goeble says caring for Alzheimer’s patients is also very expensive. Dr. Goeble said, ”If you also look at how much it costs to put someone, all of those people, into nursing homes. I have a mother with Alzheimer’s disease in a nursing home and it’s more than $6,000 a month for that.”

Very few insurance companies are currently covering the high cost of Aduhlem and that means very few patients are taking the brand new drug.

Medicare has not formally announced it will cover the drug, but that is the expectation with the announcement of Part B price hikes coming in 2022.

To be eligible to use the drug, Dr. Goeble says people must show memory loss and meet certain biomarkers.

Cabell Huntington Hospital and Charleston Area Medical Center are two of the hospitals gathering names of people who are interested in learning more about the drug. To be added to the list at Cabell Huntington call 304.526.2000 and call 304,388.9944 to be added to the list for CAMC.

