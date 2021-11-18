Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested following fight at high school
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of...
Man dead in Kanawha County crash
Cabell Huntington Hospital files restraining order against SEIU picket line
The Hecla general manager says wrecks occur there far too often.
Concerns raised over dangerous intersection
A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in...
Driver crashes into bank drive-thru

Latest News

This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Taylor tours Yeager Airport
Taylor tours Yeager Airport
eVTOL at Yeager Airport
eVTOL at Yeager Airport
Customs, rebranding and more at Yeager Airport
Customs, rebranding and more at Yeager Airport
Flight simulator at Bill Noe Flight School
Flight simulator at Bill Noe Flight School