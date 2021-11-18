Advertisement

November chill to accompany Thursday rain

Thursday showers to wash out warm air
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Indian Summer pattern of November enjoyed one last surge on Wednesday as highs made the mid 70s. While not records (mid 80s way back in the dust bowl days), the warmth was enjoyed by landscapers, construction workers and meteorologists alike. Our own traveling weatherman Drew Narsuitis took his augmented reality show on the road to Central Park in Ashland for a look at the leaves, fall foliage and winter wonderland of lights all wrapped into one!

Looking ahead, overnight into Thursday morning tepid southern breezes will blow holding temperatures in the 60s much of the time. Hunters in the woods in Kentucky will be tempted to leave the wet and warm weather gear at home since the first light of day will feature warm and dry conditions. But in time rain will arrive in the morning hours and spread from west to east as the morning into early afternoon unfolds. As a quarter inch of rain falls over a 4 or 5 hour period, the temperature will cool thru the 50s and end up in the 40s as the rain ends in the afternoon (early west, late afternoon east).

Thursday night chilled north winds will end the rain as snow in the high country as lows dip back below freezing. Then Friday will feature a cobalt blue late fall sky with a field of friendly cumulus clouds. Highs in the mid 40s will fall back into the 30s during football playoff games and in time below freezing by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be chilled by night then cool by day for hanging Christmas decorations. Sunshine and 50s on Saturday will give way to clouds on Sunday with rain showers by afternoon (west) and evening (east).

First Warning Forecast