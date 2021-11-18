ODOT crews prepare for winter weather

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Winter weather will soon make its way into our region.

ODOT crews are making sure equipment is in tip-top shape before those snow flakes hit the ground next week.

“Inspections help us keep this equipment in better condition for longer,” said ODOT District 9 public information officer Matt McGuire. “We have trucks that are a year or two old, we also have some trucks that are north of 10 years old, and our goal is to keep those in the best shape possible for the longest period of time because that’s the best return on investment for the tax payer.”

The start of the winter season also serves as a reminder to drivers to give these crews the room they need to get the snow and ice off the road.

“Every year with that first snowfall, you have to adjust your driving habits and remember, ‘oh okay, it’s winter, the roads could potentially be slick,’” McGuire said. “We want to make sure that people are aware when they see us out plowing, to please give us plenty of room to do our job so that we can help you get safely home.”

Thousands expected to travel as we head into the week of ‘gobble, gobble,’ hence the friendly reminder from ODOT on traffic signs on the interstate reading, ‘turkey says buckle, buckle.’

McGuire tells WSAZ when there are prolonged winter weather events, like last year’s snow on Christmas Eve, ODOT crews go into 12-hour shifts to work around the clock.

McGuire says Lawrence County has more than 7,300 tons of salt ready to go. Last year, the county only used 5,000 tons of salt.

