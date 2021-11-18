Ohio University announces plans for the unvaccinated after deadline passes

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The deadline to either get fully vaccinated or exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine at Ohio University has passed.

“All we’re asking is for someone to make a choice,” Carly Leatherwood, executive director of Communications at Ohio University, said.

However, the university says hundreds of students and staff have still not decided which route they want to take.

“We know there are some people who told us they want to wait,” Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood says she understands some students and staff may want to wait until after the holidays to get vaccinated.

Or on the other hand, she says there may be others who don’t know how to apply for a medical, religious, or conscience exemption.

“That’s why we’ve made the exemption process so easy, so that if someone really doesn’t want to get a vaccine, that’s OK. They just need to ask us for an exemption,” Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood says if a student does not get approved for a religious or medical exemption, it’s simple to get a conscience exemption.

“They can just say they have a strong or personal belief that will result in them not getting a vaccination, and we’ll say ‘OK, that’s fair. You’re in that pathway now,’” Leatherwood said.

Regardless, the university is reaching out to students and staff, pushing them to choose the option that works best for them.

Back when the university initially announced the vaccination deadline, they said students who are not fully vaccinated or approved for an exemption will not be able to participate in any spring semester in-person activities. That includes not being able to learn in-person or live in on-campus housing.

However, WSAZ reached out to the university to see if these consequences still stand.

Leatherwood says in the case a student doesn’t make a choice by the spring semester, the university is considering options on how to proceed. One option may be to move someone over to an exemption status, which requires weekly testing and wearing a mask, along with all other students and staff.

It’s different for employees who don’t comply with choosing a pathway. Leatherwood says they’ll undergo more of an incremental disciplinary process.

That just means they may start with getting a warning from their supervisor and if the wait continues, Leatherwood says it could lead to some type of suspension. However, they’re trying to help them choose an option so that does not happen.

