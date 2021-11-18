Woman charged with abusing noncommunicative child at elementary school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Nancy Boggs, 66, is charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of a noncommunicative child. Boggs was arrested Thursday.

Investigators say the incident was reported in September.

