Advertisement

Woman charged with abusing noncommunicative child at elementary school

A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Nancy Boggs, 66, is charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of a noncommunicative child. Boggs was arrested Thursday.

Investigators say the incident was reported in September.

No other information is available. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested following fight at high school
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon has closed Elk River Road near the intersection of...
Man dead in Kanawha County crash
Cabell Huntington Hospital files restraining order against SEIU picket line
The Hecla general manager says wrecks occur there far too often.
Concerns raised over dangerous intersection
A driver escaped injury Wednesday night after crashing into the drive-thru area of a bank in...
Driver crashes into bank drive-thru

Latest News

Gov. Beshear awards more than $1.1 million to repair flood damage
Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School
Studio 3 visits Yeager Airport, Bill Noe Flight School
Norton the therapy dog at Yeager Airport
Norton the therapy dog at Yeager Airport
Yeager Airport's Hercules
Yeager Airport's Hercules