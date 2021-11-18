Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in kidnapping, murder

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman indicted by a grand jury in connection to a case of kidnapping and murder was sentenced to prison time Thursday.

Earlier this month, Krystle Williams, 33, plead guilty to facilitation to kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from a case involving the kidnapping and murder of a man named Wesley Hook.

Hook, 30, of Pikeville, had been missing since June of 2020. His car was found burned in the Robinson Creek area in July of 2020, with human remains found inside.

In July of 2020, Williams turned herself in to Lexington Police. She was wanted on second-degree arson after a burning vehicle was found with human remains inside.

Two other people have been indicted by a grand jury in this case, Enos Little, 47, and Eric Deleon, 33.

Three people indicted in connection with missing person case

The grand jury alleges Hook was unlawfully restrained by the suspects in an event that led up to his death.

Thursday, Williams received a sentence of five years for each charge against her. Officials say the prison time will run consecutively, equaling a total of 10 years in prison.

Williams is currently in the Pike County Detention Center.

Click here for our previous coverage on Hook’s disappearance.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.