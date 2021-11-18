Woman shot in Dunbar; man in custody

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in custody after a woman was shot in the face Thursday afternoon, Dunbar Police said.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar.

Police say the woman was shot in the mouth area after an argument with the man and taken to the hospital. Officers say her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

No names have been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

