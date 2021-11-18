W.Va. Superintendent pitches teaching assistants for 1st, 2nd grade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch believes the Mountain State leads much of the nation with its focus on early childhood education, but this week he pointed to a missing puzzle piece that he called upon lawmakers to consider funding in their upcoming session.

“Unless a state figures out how to connect all of the dots from birth to third grade, you really don’t have a solid, comprehensive system that is all working together to get the most impact,” he told lawmakers Monday.

The superintendent told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education that first and second grade classrooms need help. He cited emotional and behavioral issues dealt with by preschool and kindergarten assistants as proof. He said those challenges do not magically disappear at first grade.

“It’s challenging. We’ve never seen some of the behaviors that we have seen,” he said. “All of a sudden, you put 25 children in a room with one teacher by themselves. What did you think was going to happen? What does the rest of the nation think is going to happen when that one teacher does struggle? These children still have a lot of issues that that teacher has to face, but now she or he has 25 students with no assistants.”

The solution would be adding assistant teachers in first and second grade.

Cindy Hamilton spends time in classrooms with and without teaching assistants as the reading and language arts curriculum specialist for elementary schools in Kanawha County Schools. She understands the potential.

“The impact would be huge because our students are on all different levels,” she said. “If the teacher could arrange the instruction so she could teach in more small groups, this teaching assistant could take a small group.”

Lawmakers questioned the return on investment and the impact on filling nearly 1,000 already vacant teaching positions.

Burch said the 1,800 teaching assistants, statewide, would be certified service personnel positions just like those already working in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. He hopes that would minimize impact on the current teacher shortage, while providing a significant boost to help West Virginia maximize funds already invested in high school and postsecondary education.

