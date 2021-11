HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A three car pile up has closed a road in Huntington Friday.

The accident happened along Adams Avenue near 11th street.

That portion of the road is blocked off as emergency crews respond.

Injuries were reported.

No other details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.