Argument that began over CB radio ends in gunfire

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An argument that began over CB radio ended with a man shot in Martin County.

After fighting over the radio, the men decided to meet and settle the argument face-to-face, according to the Martin County Sheriff.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com when both men arrived at the location, one pulled out a gun.

The call about a reported shooting came in about 11:09 a.m. Friday, officials say.

The sheriff says the shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and right side. He was flown to a hospital.

Information about possible charges being filed have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

