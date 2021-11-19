Advertisement

Board approves West Virginia’s first online charter school

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new state board has approved West Virginia’s first statewide online charter schools.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board on Wednesday approved the West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia.

Both will enroll students from kindergarten through 12th grade starting next year.

The West Virginia Virtual Academy will be operated by Stride Inc.

The Virtual Preparatory Academy is operated by Accel Schools, which also will run brick-and-mortar charter schools in Nitro and in Jefferson County.

The board approved three brick-and-and-mortar schools last week -- West Virginia Academy, Eastern Panhandle Academy and Nitro Preparatory Academy.

