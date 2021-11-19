Charleston porch pirate returns stolen goods

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have been investigating an incident involving a package stolen Wednesday afternoon.

“Just came out of the blue. It was unexpected entirely,” said Darick Biondi, whose home it was stolen from.

The package was taken from a porch in the 4300 block of Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City. The whole incident was captured on a ring doorbell.

“He was intentional about his walk, kind of like covering his head a little bit because I think he wanted to lay low,” Biondi said.

In the video, you can see the man walk up to the porch, lean down, pick up the package and walk back to the street and get into a car and drive away.

“There were even other people walking in the area at the time, and he did it in such a chill way, like a nonchalant way, that I don’t think anyone really realized what he was doing at the time,” Biondi said.

Friday afternoon, the case took a turn, when the porch pirate returned with the package in hand around 2 p.m.

This was also caught on video, with the thief saying, “There is your package. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Biondi says the man recorded himself returning the package and sent the video to the police. The police called Biondi to make sure the package, containing a 76ers jersey was truly returned.

Biondi says without his ring doorbell camera, he would have never known what happened to the package.

“It made all the difference in the world as far as trying to figure out who it could possibly be and, so yeah, it was invaluable, that’s for sure,” he said.

At first, he wondered if the camera would ever be useful, but now he’s thankful he installed one.

“Honestly, I even thought to myself is that even going to help anything because there’s other doors to the house and would this one door having a camera make a difference, and flat out when it came to this package just vanishing getting stolen, we would have had no evidence otherwise,” Biondi said. “I can now say firsthand there is worth in having them.”

The jersey is in perfect condition and was not damaged.

