Commissioners approve $1 million in funding for demolition projects

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved $1 million in funding to go toward the...
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved $1 million in funding to go toward the demolition of dilapidated houses across the county.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved $1 million in funding to go toward the demolition of dilapidated houses across the county.

The first $500,000 comes from a West Virginia housing loan, while the second half comes from a reallocated fund intended for economic development and demolition.

The 125 properties on the county’s list are abandoned houses that aren’t in livable condition.

The commission plans to reach out to municipalities and government officials within the county to help add more dilapidated homes to the demolition list.

“It doesn’t take long for you to drive down the road in Kanawha County and see these dilapidated homes affecting these communities,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “And I’ve always said, if the Kanawha County Commission doesn’t do it, no one will -- and we’re doing it.”

