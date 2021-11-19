COVID-19 W.Va. | 10 additional deaths, 1,363 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 19, 2021, there are currently 7,275 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,726* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, and an 81-year old female from Greenbrier County.

The death of a 67-year old male from Jefferson County that posted to the dashboard on November 18, 2021, has been determined to be a duplicate reporting and has been removed from the total deaths.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 22 are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Three are currently color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

Right now, 511 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 173 are in the ICU and 97 are on ventilators.

275,611 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 62 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 54,015 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

The winner’s in the first week of round 3 of the ‘Do it for BabyDog: Round 3′ sweepstakes was announced Friday.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (597), Boone (121), Braxton (49), Brooke (96), Cabell (249), Calhoun (52), Clay (38), Doddridge (13), Fayette (215), Gilmer (21), Grant (92), Greenbrier (86), Hampshire (130), Hancock (94), Hardy (90), Harrison (314), Jackson (85), Jefferson (230), Kanawha (500), Lewis (78), Lincoln (118), Logan (124), Marion (294), Marshall (154), Mason (88), McDowell (74), Mercer (287), Mineral (101), Mingo (133), Monongalia (249), Monroe (36), Morgan (67), Nicholas (176), Ohio (206), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (29), Preston (164), Putnam (299), Raleigh (278), Randolph (92), Ritchie (21), Roane (69), Summers (28), Taylor (75), Tucker (21), Tyler (24), Upshur (127), Wayne (102), Webster (76), Wetzel (83), Wirt (25), Wood (265), Wyoming (69). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

