Crash sends driver to the hospital

All northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed after a crash Thursday night.
All northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed after a crash Thursday night.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two vehicles were involved Thursday night in a crash on Corridor G, near the Walmart Supercenter and Southridge Shopping Center, that temporarily closed the northbound lanes and sent a driver to the hospital.

South Charleston Police Department says an SUV and pickup truck were involved. The driver of the SUV ran a red light and crashed into the pickup. The truck driver has been injured and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 7:54 p.m., and South Charleston and Charleston Police, EMS, and Fire Department are on scene.

Officials say that all northbound lanes on Corridor G in South Charleston are closed in the area, but will reopen soon, so drivers are asked to use caution and prepare to stop or take an alternate route.

WSAZ has a crew on the scene, as well.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

