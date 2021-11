NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a home in Nitro after reports of heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was reported along 33rd Street Friday

According to dispatchers, there are no reports of someone being inside the home.

This is a developing story.

Firefighters respond to a house fire along 33rd Street in Nitro. (WSAZ)

