Demolition begins at condemned playground

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, crews began demolishing a setting of countless fond memories that had become a safety hazard.

A month ago, WSAZ reported neighbors who live near Mound Park in Portsmouth were calling for its wooden playground, built in the early 1990s, to be torn down.

Its condition had gradually deteriorated. Boards were missing, nails were exposed, and parts were covered with graffiti. It had been condemned 10 years ago.

Neighbors told us the lone sign alerting people the playground was off limits was often ignored, and the fear was a child could end up getting hurt.

Those concerns were brought to Portsmouth City Council in October.

Thursday morning, neighbors were grateful to take in the sight they’d been calling for.

“I came here and played myself as a kid, and my kids came here and played, and now it’s time for my grandchildren,” Regina Chabot said.

Officials say the goal is for construction on a replacement playground to begin next year, and they’ll be getting feedback from kids on what they’d like it to include.

“Kids can come here and play and make friends, which is a huge strengthening to our community,” Chabot said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.