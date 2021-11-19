Advertisement

Fire Marshal’s Office asking for information about arson, missing person case

Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen May 19 walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa.
Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen May 19 walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information regarding a missing person case and arson investigation.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen May 19 walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa. Shortly after this sighting, a suspicious fire occurred at a nearby home.

The fire was later determined to be arson by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

After receiving tips that Hawkins may have died in that fire, investigators returned to the scene but found no evidence of human remains in the debris.

There have been no sightings or contact with Hawkins since she was last seen on May 19.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information about the fire or the whereabouts of Hawkins to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

