Former police officer found guilty of violating arrestee’s civil rights

A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee's civil rights by using excessive force against him.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him.

Everett Maynard was an officer with the Logan Police Department.

The jury heard evidence in the case that showed Maynard assaulted the victim in the bathroom of the police department before dragging him into an adjoining room and ramming his head into a doorframe.

Maynard’s sentencing is set for this March. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

