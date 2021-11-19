Gov. Andy Beshear awards more than $1.1 million for flood relief in eastern Ky.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the leaves change colors and fall in eastern Kentucky, local government leaders like Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie and Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon know firsthand how much the damages left behind from the major flooding earlier this year still linger.

“The last flood we had is probably one of the worst we’ve had in 30 years here in Paintsville,” Runyon said.

“For us, infrastructure wise is where we were impacted primarily on our road systems -- washed-out culverts, embankment failures, those types of things that compromise public safety,” McKenzie said.

The cleanup process is ongoing and eastern Kentucky local governments like Johnson and Lawrence counties, as well as Paintsville, have been approved for some financial assistance from FEMA-- however there is a local match requirement they have to pay for.

“Normally a 13% match,” Runyon said.

To help foot the bill, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded more than $1.1 million to local governments across eastern Kentucky.

The governor awarded $421,485 for Johnson County Fiscal Court, and the city of Paintsville received $391,913.

Lawrence County Fiscal Court has been awarded $156,379.

This money will go toward paying for that local match requirement so Johnson and Lawrence counties, as well as the city of Paintsville do not have to pay out of pocket.

“It was great for the city of Paintsville. That money now does not have to come out of the general fund, so it can be money we can still count on being in our fund and it’ll help us with our budget quite a bit,” Runyon said.

“That funding now will be available through this source instead of having to come out of our operational budget, which could affect our normal operations,” McKenzie said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.