Herd falls to Campbell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd lost their first game of the basketball season in dramatic fashion 66-65 to the Campbell Fighting Camels. After trailing much of the game, the Herd took the lead on an Obinna Anochili-Killen follow up dunk but the Camels answered back to take the lead for good.

Cedric Henderson Jr. led Campbell in scoring with 21 points while MU’s Darius George scored 24 in the loss. The Herd struggled from the floor especially from behind the three point line where they shot 3-23.

Marshall is back on the court Sunday when they host Jackson State at 4 p.m.

